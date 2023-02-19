A quiet start to the work week, but winter will return

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a beautiful day across Eastern Iowa with mild temperatures and a partly cloudy sky. Tonight will be mild with lows dropping into the 20s. Monday will also be quiet with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 40s.

However, the pattern will change on Tuesday with colder temperatures in the 30s and a slight chance for snow as a low pressure system begins to move into the Midwest. The low pressure system will approach and move into Iowa on Wednesday, allowing for rain, freezing rain, wintry mix, and snow to encompass the area. Precipitation will continue on Thursday. Temperatures will also stay in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will stay in the 20s and 30s through Monday.

