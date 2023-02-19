One family speaks out against newly signed medical malpractice law

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Governor Reynolds signed a new bill that will create a cap on noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases.

HF 161 limits noneconomic damages to $1 million dollars against doctors, and $2 million if a hospital is named in the civil action lawsuit.

Reynolds called the law a win for rural healthcare, but one Iowa family said the law would negatively impact others who experience medical malpractice.

Knipp said her father went to have a procedure done to clear out his arteries in 2014. Following the procedure, he had a stroke, which led to long-term impacts on her father. “He’s completely paralyzed on his left side,” said Lisa Knipp of Waterloo.

“His life has been completely changed,” she said. “Mom had to move him into a nursing home because she couldn’t take care of him.”

Governor Reynolds called the law a win for rural healthcare, saying multimillion-dollar lawsuits were running clinics and medical students out of Iowa. She said this law would have a direct impact on the need for more healthcare workers.

“Healthcare professionals have never been in higher demand,” said Governor Reynolds. “They have no shortage of options or a place to settle down to practice.”

Knipp said she worried about how the law would impact lawyers’ willingness to take some of medical malpractice cases.

“People don’t file a lawsuit because they’re looking for money in the end,” she said. “They’re not just looking for a big payout; it’s more than that. It’s a long process.”

