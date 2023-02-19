Kueter makes history, Go-Hawks and Dons win titles at the 2023 boys wrestling state tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An incredible week in Des Moines ended with a bang.

Two Eastern Iowa teams won team titles, while 20 Eastern Iowa wrestlers won individual state championships.

Here are the top three teams in each class.

1A

1. Don Bosco, 165

2. Wilton, 139

3. Nashua-Plainfield, 112

2A

1. Osage, 175.5

2. ND-Burlington, 106.5

3. Mount Vernon, 99

3A

1. Waverly-Shell Rock, 169

2. Southeast Polk, 153

3. Bettendorf, 149

