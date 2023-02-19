Kueter makes history, Go-Hawks and Dons win titles at the 2023 boys wrestling state tournament
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An incredible week in Des Moines ended with a bang.
Two Eastern Iowa teams won team titles, while 20 Eastern Iowa wrestlers won individual state championships.
Full results can be found here.
Here are the top three teams in each class.
1A
1. Don Bosco, 165
2. Wilton, 139
3. Nashua-Plainfield, 112
2A
1. Osage, 175.5
2. ND-Burlington, 106.5
3. Mount Vernon, 99
3A
1. Waverly-Shell Rock, 169
2. Southeast Polk, 153
3. Bettendorf, 149
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.