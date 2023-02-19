Free COVID-19 vaccine & booster clinic designed to help protect people in Eastern Iowa.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Health Center held its first Saturday clinic for free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters today.

Staff say they’re seeing fewer people come in to get a vaccine or booster shot.

The clinics will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 18 and 25, March 18 and 25, April 15 and 22 and May 13 and 20.

So to help, they’re offering these new hours to make getting vaccinated more convenient.

The Eastern Iowa Health Center also partnered with the Neighborhood Transportation Service to provide free shuttles to the clinic.

The vaccine and bivalent booster were available for people

Andrew Vaughn Chief Optimization Officer said “People coming in for vaccines and boosters that that increases our ability to to withstand from the negative effects of covid by not getting boosted or not getting a vaccine it just increases our exposure as a community.”

