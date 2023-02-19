Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Well-wishes and fond remembrances for former President Jimmy Carter were pouring in a day after he entered hospice care at his home in Georgia. Among those paying homage Sunday was his niece, who noted the legacy of the 39th president at the small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, where Carter taught Sunday school for decades. Kim Fuller says she doesn’t know who will continue his legacy. In Atlanta, people arrived at The Carter Center to reflect on Carter’s life. James Culbertson drove his sons an hour to pay their respects. He also wanted to teach them “a little bit about how great a humanitarian he was, especially in the later stages of his life.”

