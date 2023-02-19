Show You Care
A couple of nice days ahead

Quiet and comfortable weather continues.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A couple of quiet, and relatively pleasant, days are on the way for eastern Iowa.

Clouds will thicken this evening with breezy conditions, but both gradually decrease overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. Sunday and Monday see similar temperatures as Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Things start to turn more active with a slight chance of snow on Tuesday. A more substantial round of precipitation is looking likely starting Wednesday, when rain, freezing rain, or snow are expected to develop. This activity continues through parts of Thursday before departing. Stay tuned for additional updates on this potential winter storm, with impacts to travel and other plans likely in the Midwest during that time.

Temperatures dip on Friday, but rebound a bit by the following weekend. Another chance for rain or snow moves in by Saturday.

Partly cloudy skies tonight into tomorrow.
First Alert Forecast
A mild start to the weekend
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has your latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, February 18