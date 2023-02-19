Civil Air Patrol trains cadets in Ankeny on Saturday

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) -The Civil Air Patrol met in Ankeny Saturday morning for some real world training, KCCI’s Beau Bowman reported. Seven units from across the state, filled with teenage cadets formed into ground teams to simulate a search and rescue mission. Planes flown by Civil Air Patrol members helped identify points of interest for the cadets to search for a fake missing person.

“We are taking our capabilities of our ground crews and our air crews and we’re actually conducting a missing person search,” said Tony Doremus, public information officer for the Civil Air Patrol.

Doremus says Saturday’s training session in the field hopefully gives them the experience they need to be able to help in a legitimate crisis.

“Training them in the field, giving them real world exercise, real world experience and training, they can go out and do a search,” said Doremus.

“When the real mission comes, then we can be ready for it,” said cadet Ben Stearns.

Stearns says he’s preparing for his future as the next generation of airmen with the Civil Air Patrol.

“It builds discipline, I learn a lot from it, my brother was is in before, he’s mentored me and I guess he’s in the Air Force now, so following in his footsteps as well,” Stearns said.

