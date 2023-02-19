Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Civil Air Patrol trains cadets in Ankeny on Saturday

Civil Air Patrol trains cadets in Ankeny on Saturday
Civil Air Patrol trains cadets in Ankeny on Saturday(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) -The Civil Air Patrol met in Ankeny Saturday morning for some real world training, KCCI’s Beau Bowman reported. Seven units from across the state, filled with teenage cadets formed into ground teams to simulate a search and rescue mission. Planes flown by Civil Air Patrol members helped identify points of interest for the cadets to search for a fake missing person.

“We are taking our capabilities of our ground crews and our air crews and we’re actually conducting a missing person search,” said Tony Doremus, public information officer for the Civil Air Patrol.

Doremus says Saturday’s training session in the field hopefully gives them the experience they need to be able to help in a legitimate crisis.

“Training them in the field, giving them real world exercise, real world experience and training, they can go out and do a search,” said Doremus.

“When the real mission comes, then we can be ready for it,” said cadet Ben Stearns.

Stearns says he’s preparing for his future as the next generation of airmen with the Civil Air Patrol.

“It builds discipline, I learn a lot from it, my brother was is in before, he’s mentored me and I guess he’s in the Air Force now, so following in his footsteps as well,” Stearns said.

Copyright 2023 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo updates the state's response to the...
Head of Iowa Dept. of Education resigns
Police investigate the scene of a shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids.
Boy killed in morning shooting in Cedar Rapids
Police have confirmed that a shooting has occurred are actively investigating the incident.
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting
Iowa State Patrol
Two taken to the hospital following Jones County crash
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care

Latest News

Mason City's recycled glass, plastic has been going to dump
Mason City’s recycled glass, plastic has been going to dump
‘Chucks & Pearls’ photo shoot celebrates Black History Month
‘Chucks & Pearls’ photo shoot celebrates Black History Month
‘Chucks & Pearls’ photo shoot celebrates Black History Month
‘Chucks & Pearls’ photo shoot celebrates Black History Month
State wrestling tournament wraps up in Des Moines
State wrestling tournament wraps up in Des Moines