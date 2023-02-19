Show You Care
‘Chucks & Pearls’ photo shoot celebrates Black History Month

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Black Professionals of Johnson County and Linn County hosted its second annual ‘Chucks & Pearls’ Photoshoot in Iowa City.

The Black Professionals of Johnson County and Linn County is a group dedicated to empowering and connecting local Black-owned businesses in Eastern Iowa. People who took part in the free photoshoot got their photo taken, and were given plastic pearls to wear for the photos. The event was hosted at JD Beauty Supply.

Organizers said that this photoshoot helps people honor what’s come before them and what’s in store for the future.

“Black History Month is always not just a month but it’s a continuation of every day, and, again, to value our children and to know that they are important and they contribute too. Their part of their history is a part of their future as well,” said Tasha Laird, owner of JD Beauty Supply.

