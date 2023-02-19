Blackhawks C Toews dealing with long COVID-19 symptoms

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews says he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome. Toews hasn’t played since Jan. 28. The Blackhawks placed the 34-year-old center on injured reserve on Wednesday with what they said was a non-COVID-19-related illness.

Toews missed the 2020-21 season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome. He has spent his entire career with Chicago, winning three Stanley Cup titles. But he is eligible for free agency after this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.