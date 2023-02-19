Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

$25,000 reward for help finding remains of Jodi Huisentruit

$25,000 reward for help finding remains of Jodi Huisentruit
$25,000 reward for help finding remains of Jodi Huisentruit
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mason City, Iowa (KCRG)- A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of the remains of former Mason City morning television news anchor Jodi Huisentruit. Huisentruit disappeared early the morning of June 27, 1995, on her way to work at KIMT-TV in Mason City.

The reward offer is being made by licensed private investigator Steve Ridge as a private citizen. Ridge says the reward offer has the blessing of Huisentruit’s sister, JoAnn Nathe. “I speak with JoAnn on a regular basis, and we have decided the timing is right to seek information on where Jodi’s body was discarded,” Ridge said. “This reward does not require an arrest or conviction - but simply the recovery of Jodi’s remains,” Ridge added.

Ridge has asked that any information in the case be directed to the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo updates the state's response to the...
Head of Iowa Dept. of Education resigns
Police investigate the scene of a shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids.
Boy killed in morning shooting in Cedar Rapids
Police have confirmed that a shooting has occurred are actively investigating the incident.
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting
Iowa State Patrol
Two taken to the hospital following Jones County crash
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care

Latest News

Mason City's recycled glass, plastic has been going to dump
Mason City’s recycled glass, plastic has been going to dump
Civil Air Patrol trains cadets in Ankeny on Saturday
Civil Air Patrol trains cadets in Ankeny on Saturday
‘Chucks & Pearls’ photo shoot celebrates Black History Month
‘Chucks & Pearls’ photo shoot celebrates Black History Month
‘Chucks & Pearls’ photo shoot celebrates Black History Month
‘Chucks & Pearls’ photo shoot celebrates Black History Month