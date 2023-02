Waverly-Shell Rock, Linn-Mar send four to the finals in Class 3A

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Waverly-Shell Rock and Linn-Mar had four wrestlers qualify for the Class 3A state final round on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Here’s a list of the individual results.

Class 3A Team Scores following day 3:

1. Waverly-Shell Rock, 152

2. Linn-Mar, 128

3. Southeast Polk

4. Bettendorf, 111.5

5. Iowa City High, 101

