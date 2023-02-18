Show You Care
Waukee police identify victim of murder-suicide

Waukee police say 26-year-old Nelcybert Estafani Castillo Mata is the victim in a murder-suicide, KCCI’s Nicole Tam reported.(Police (MGN))
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) -Waukee police say 26-year-old Nelcybert Estafani Castillo Mata is the victim in a murder-suicide, KCCI’s Nicole Tam reported.

Investigators found two bodies in a home on South East Boulder Court Thursday morning.

They identified the two as Castillo-Mata and 36-year-old Felix Baccam.

Police say the two were in a relationship. Officers say Bacaam killed himself after killing Castilo-Mata.

The Dallas County Crisis Intervention & Advocacy Center can be reached at 1-800-400-4884; the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233; the Iowa Calition Against Domestic Violence can be reached at 515-244-8028 or via their website at https://safeathome.iowa.gov/resources/resources.html; and the Children and Families of Iowa Local Crisis Hotline is 515-243-6147. Anyone who is in need of resources can also contact their local law enforcement agency or call 9-1-1.

