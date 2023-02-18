Show You Care
Two taken to the hospital following Jones County crash

Iowa State Patrol
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Before 8 a.m. Saturday morning, 19-year-old David C. Flores, from Wyoming, Iowa, was driving his 2006 Chevrolet Impala east on Highway 38. For an unknown reason, Flores crossed the centerline and hit a 1985 Dodge Pickup, driven by 52-year-old Robbie R. Koster, also from Wyoming, Iowa, which was traveling west.

Both Flores and Koster were taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by Air Ambulance.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.

