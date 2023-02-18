Show You Care
Two people who moved from Turkey to Eastern Iowa are asking for help after a devastating earthquake ravages their home country

By Brian Tabick
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Enes Yildirim and Yusuf Sermet moved to Iowa from their home country of Turkey to further their education at the University of Iowa; however, recent earthquakes and a number of aftershocks have them asking their new community for help.

“It was heartbreaking to see,” said Yildirim. "

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake happened last Monday near the border of southern Turkey and Northern Syria. Several aftershocks followed the earthquake. More than 45,000 people have been reported dead since then, and at least 84 thousand buildings were destroyed.

Yildirim is a civil engineer. He said the largest impacted area was urbanizing, and the last time he visited was about a decade ago.

“Even if there wasn’t any destruction, I probably wouldn’t be able to recognize it because of the urbanizations and the current destruction; it’s unimaginable,” he said.

To give people an idea of how big of an impact the earthquake had, Yildirim said it was bigger than eastern Iowa, and far more populated. Around 23 million people were impacted. The two men are now calling on people to step up, and that includes from where they now call home.

“We would definitely like to see more attention to the earthquake that wrecked southern Turkey and northern Syria,” said Sermet. “Iowans can help with rescue efforts in many ways.”

Sermet said some of those challenges include water contamination, freezing temperatures, a lack of infrastructure, and foster care.

“No one was expecting such a large-scale catastrophe,” said Yildirim.

https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/119959003519161414

