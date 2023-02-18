Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag

Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition in a carry-on bag.(Transportation Security Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) - Authorities say a passenger with a loaded weapon was stopped before boarding a plane heading to Houston this week.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the incident happened at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Officers said a loaded rifle and 163 rounds of ammunition were found in the passenger’s carry-on bag.

“Threat detection is our mission, and our dedicated workforce is protecting the traveling public every day,” said TSA Federal Security Director Arden Hudson.

TSA officers said they immediately contacted a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputy who took control of the loaded firearm and ammunition.

The traveler was a 52-year-old Jefferson, Louisiana, resident. TSA officials said he faces a civil penalty from the agency that could reflect a maximum of nearly $15,000.

“Passengers need to focus on what is inside their carry-ons before entering our checkpoint,” Hudson said. “The introduction of a loaded weapon poses an unnecessary risk to both the traveling public and our employees.”

According to the TSA, its team intercepted a total of 90 guns last year at the New Orleans airport, calling the number disturbingly high.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tape measure sticks out of a pile of snow on top of a patio table in Tiffin on Thursday, Feb....
Snow totals for Thursday, February 16 snowstorm
Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo updates the state's response to the...
Head of Iowa Dept. of Education resigns
Fatal sledding accident leaves 5-year-old dead
5-year-old hit, killed by truck after sledding onto roadway in Pella
Police confirmed they responded to a report of a shooting just after 4:30 a.m. in the 3000...
Two injured in Cedar Rapids shooting, police investigating
Nursing homes in Iowa closing at alarming rate
Iowa nursing homes closing at an alarming rate

Latest News

Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles...
Gas station shooting injures 9 juveniles in Georgia
A delicious burger recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
A delicious burger recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year
Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year
FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold
FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold