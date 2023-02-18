Show You Care
Residents displaced after fire in Coggon

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 7:58 a.m. Saturday morning Linn County Deputies, Area Ambulance, Coggon Fire, Marion Fire, Troy Mills Fire, Central City Fire, and Prairieburg Fire responded to a fire located at 107 West Vinton Street in Coggon.

A neighbor who was walking by saw the smoke and flames coming from the attic and woke up the homeowners. Jeffery Nolting and Deborah Ferguson evacuated the house along with their pets.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire when they arrived on the scene, however, the building sustained severe damage. No one was injured or killed during the incident. The cause is believed to be unintentional.

The Red Cross assisted the displaced residents and their pets.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

