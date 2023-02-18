Show You Care
Over 20 Eastern Iowa wrestlers in class 1A and 2A punch their tickets to the finals

"It feels amazing I spent a lot of time putting a lot of work to be here and I finally here it feels amazing nothing better"
By Jack Lido
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The finals are set in class 1A and 2A at the boys state wrestling tournament.

Don Bosco leads the way in 1A, sending four wrestlers to the finals.

Full results from all three classes can be found here.

Here are the team results after the semifinals in class 1A and 2A.

`1A

1. Don Bosco, 152

2. Wilton, 105

3. Nashua-Plainfield, 99

4. Lisbon, 87

5. Alburnett, 83.5

2A

1. Osage, 144.5

2. Notre Dame, Burlington, 89.5

3. West Delaware, 81.5

4. Mount Vernon, 80

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 71.5 (1, 2)

