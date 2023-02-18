Over 20 Eastern Iowa wrestlers in class 1A and 2A punch their tickets to the finals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The finals are set in class 1A and 2A at the boys state wrestling tournament.

Don Bosco leads the way in 1A, sending four wrestlers to the finals.

Full results from all three classes can be found here.

Here are the team results after the semifinals in class 1A and 2A.

`1A

1. Don Bosco, 152

2. Wilton, 105

3. Nashua-Plainfield, 99

4. Lisbon, 87

5. Alburnett, 83.5

2A

1. Osage, 144.5

2. Notre Dame, Burlington, 89.5

3. West Delaware, 81.5

4. Mount Vernon, 80

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 71.5 (1, 2)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.