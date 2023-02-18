Show You Care
Nowell drops 20, No. 12 K-State beats No. 19 Iowa St 61-55

Iowa State's Jaren Holmes looks for a pass under the basket while Kansas State's Desi Sills...
Iowa State's Jaren Holmes looks for a pass under the basket while Kansas State's Desi Sills defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)(Travis Heying | AP)
By CODY FRIESEN
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell hit a 3-pointer from near midcourt with 2:42 remaining to help boost No. 12 Kansas State to a 61-55 win over No. 19 Iowa State on Saturday.

Nowell finished with 20 points. Keyontae Johnson had 15 points for the Wildcats (20-7, 8-6 Big 12).

Aljaž Kunc led Iowa State (17-9, 8-6) with 15 points.

Without their 3-point leader Caleb Grill in the lineup, the Cyclones worked inside the paint. They had 24 points inside and relied on a balanced scoring line led by Kunc.

Iowa State entered the contest leading the Big 12 in steals and boasting the league’s best turnover margin. The Wildcats entered with 84 turnovers in the last five games. Yet, Kansas State kept the turnover rate under control with only 11 on the day and even generated more points off turnovers with 19.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: After losing its last two games to unranked opponents, the Wildcats stayed above .500 in the conference and tied with Iowa State in the standings heading into the final four games of the season.

Iowa State: The Cyclones had an opportunity to sweep the regular season series against the Wildcats and are right in the heart of a tight race inside the top four of the conference. Seeding could become crucial in the Big 12 tournament in March.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: Hosts No. 9 Baylor on Tuesday.

Iowa State: Visits No. 6 Texas on Tuesday.

