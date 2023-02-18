Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A mild start to the weekend

A mild start to the weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Today’s sunrise will be beautiful with a mostly sunny sky. It’s also significantly warmer this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s across Eastern Iowa. Clouds will gradually move into the area this afternoon ushering in a partly cloudy sky with highs reaching the 30s and 40s. Tonight will be mild with lows in the 30s. Our lovely weekend will continue Sunday with highs in the low 40s and a partly cloudy sky. 

A mild start to the weekend
A mild start to the weekend(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

While our mild February weather continues Monday, precipitation will return Tuesday as a low pressure system travels through Iowa.  Alternating periods of snow, wintry mix, and rain are expected Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will also be colder beginning Tuesday with highs in the 30s through Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tape measure sticks out of a pile of snow on top of a patio table in Tiffin on Thursday, Feb....
Snow totals for Thursday, February 16 snowstorm
Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo updates the state's response to the...
Head of Iowa Dept. of Education resigns
Fatal sledding accident leaves 5-year-old dead
5-year-old hit, killed by truck after sledding onto roadway in Pella
Police confirmed they responded to a report of a shooting just after 4:30 a.m. in the 3000...
Two injured in Cedar Rapids shooting, police investigating
Nursing homes in Iowa closing at alarming rate
Iowa nursing homes closing at an alarming rate

Latest News

A mild start to the weekend
A mild start to the weekend
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has your latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, February 18
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Friday Night, February 17, 2023
Melting Weekend Weather
Melting Weekend Weather