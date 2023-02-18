CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Today’s sunrise will be beautiful with a mostly sunny sky. It’s also significantly warmer this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s across Eastern Iowa. Clouds will gradually move into the area this afternoon ushering in a partly cloudy sky with highs reaching the 30s and 40s. Tonight will be mild with lows in the 30s. Our lovely weekend will continue Sunday with highs in the low 40s and a partly cloudy sky.

A mild start to the weekend (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

While our mild February weather continues Monday, precipitation will return Tuesday as a low pressure system travels through Iowa. Alternating periods of snow, wintry mix, and rain are expected Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will also be colder beginning Tuesday with highs in the 30s through Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.