Melting Weekend Weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again, our weekend shapes up with quiet conditions. We are seeing the wind shift around to the south and southwest, bringing in milder air. Sunshine mixed with a few clouds helps push temperatures into the 40s, which continues the snow melt.

Satellite and Radar Image. (KCRG)

Next week has a similar pattern to the past several, with an area of low pressure found in the Plains heading northeast by the middle of the week. At this point, a variety of wintry weather conditions are possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Colder weather arrives for a day-long visit once again next Friday.

Have a good night and a safe weekend.

