House damaged following a Cedar Rapids fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 8 p.m. on Friday, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department went to 713 32nd Street Southeast after a neighbor reported smoke coming from the home.

At the scene, crews found Lori Vanloh inside the house and helped her get out of the building. Once she was outside, EMS was provided. Donald Heiar was in the garage during the fire. He attempted to find the pets and fight the fire with a fire extinguisher. However, he became disoriented and Emergency Responders found Heiar while they were fighting the flames and helped him get outside. Once Heiar was outside, EMS was provided. Once the fire was under control, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department’s team were able to find and rescue two dogs and 3 cats and provide pet EMS.

The house’s basement was damaged in the fire and there was smoke damage throughout the house.

This incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.