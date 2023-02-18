Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

House damaged following a Cedar Rapids fire

The house’s basement was damaged in the fire and there was smoke damage throughout the house.
The house’s basement was damaged in the fire and there was smoke damage throughout the house.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 8 p.m. on Friday, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department went to 713 32nd Street Southeast after a neighbor reported smoke coming from the home.

At the scene, crews found Lori Vanloh inside the house and helped her get out of the building. Once she was outside, EMS was provided. Donald Heiar was in the garage during the fire. He attempted to find the pets and fight the fire with a fire extinguisher. However, he became disoriented and Emergency Responders found Heiar while they were fighting the flames and helped him get outside. Once Heiar was outside, EMS was provided. Once the fire was under control, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department’s team were able to find and rescue two dogs and 3 cats and provide pet EMS.

The house’s basement was damaged in the fire and there was smoke damage throughout the house.

This incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tape measure sticks out of a pile of snow on top of a patio table in Tiffin on Thursday, Feb....
Snow totals for Thursday, February 16 snowstorm
Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo updates the state's response to the...
Head of Iowa Dept. of Education resigns
Fatal sledding accident leaves 5-year-old dead
5-year-old hit, killed by truck after sledding onto roadway in Pella
Police confirmed they responded to a report of a shooting just after 4:30 a.m. in the 3000...
Two injured in Cedar Rapids shooting, police investigating
Nursing homes in Iowa closing at alarming rate
Iowa nursing homes closing at an alarming rate

Latest News

Waverly-Shell Rock, Linn-Mar send four to the finals in Class 3A
Waverly-Shell Rock, Linn-Mar send four to the finals in Class 3A
Two people who moved from Turkey to Eastern Iowa are asking for help after a devastating...
Two people who moved from Turkey to Eastern Iowa are asking for help after a devastating earthquake ravages their home country
Two people who moved from Turkey to Eastern Iowa are asking for help after a devastating...
Two men moved to Eastern Iowa from Turkey are asking people to pay more attention to earthquake that ravaged their home country
Will Keeps emphasizes importance of safety when education center reopens
Will Keeps emphasizes importance of safety when education center reopens