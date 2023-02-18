Show You Care
FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Under court order, the FBI has released a trove of photos, videos, maps and other documents involving its secretive search for Civil War-era gold. The FBI excavated a remote site in Dents Run, Pennsylvania, in 2018 after sophisticated testing suggested tons of gold might be buried there.

The government says the dig came up empty, but a treasure hunter believes otherwise. Dennis Parada fought for the release of FBI records on the dig. He’s now gone to federal court to accuse the FBI of distorting key evidence and improperly withholding records. The FBI defends its handling of the records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

