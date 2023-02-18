Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A delicious burger recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment

A delicious burger recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney shares a delicious burger recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Big Burger Bowl

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 2 tsp. minced garlic
  • 1 head iceberg lettuce, chopped
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 2 dill pickle spears, sliced
  • ¼ cup minced onion
  • ½ tsp. sesame seeds

For Thousand Island dressing

  • ½ cup mayo
  • 2 Tbsp. ketchup
  • 1 Tbsp. vinegar
  • 2 tsp. sugar
  • 2 tsp. relish (or finely minced pickles)
  • 1 tsp. minced onion
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS

Combine Thousand Island dressing ingredients and set aside.

Heat oil over medium heat. Add ground beef, salt, pepper and garlic. Cook and crumble ground beef until cooked through, 8–10 minutes.

Divide lettuce into four servings. Top with ground beef, cheese, pickle, minced onion, sesame seeds and dressing.

APPROXIMATE NUTRITION INFORMATION PER SERVING (using 85% lean ground beef): 568 calories; 46 g fat; 143 g saturated fat; 103 mg cholesterol; 481 mg sodium; 11 g carbohydrate; 1.9 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 26 g protein

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tape measure sticks out of a pile of snow on top of a patio table in Tiffin on Thursday, Feb....
Snow totals for Thursday, February 16 snowstorm
Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo updates the state's response to the...
Head of Iowa Dept. of Education resigns
Fatal sledding accident leaves 5-year-old dead
5-year-old hit, killed by truck after sledding onto roadway in Pella
Police confirmed they responded to a report of a shooting just after 4:30 a.m. in the 3000...
Two injured in Cedar Rapids shooting, police investigating
Nursing homes in Iowa closing at alarming rate
Iowa nursing homes closing at an alarming rate

Latest News

Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year
Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year
FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold
FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold
Iowa State Patrol
Two taken to the hospital following Jones County crash
A neighbor who was walking by saw the smoke and flames coming from the attic and woke up the...
Residents displaced after fire in Coggon