A delicious burger recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney shares a delicious burger recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Big Burger Bowl

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. ground beef

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tsp. minced garlic

1 head iceberg lettuce, chopped

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

2 dill pickle spears, sliced

¼ cup minced onion

½ tsp. sesame seeds

For Thousand Island dressing

½ cup mayo

2 Tbsp. ketchup

1 Tbsp. vinegar

2 tsp. sugar

2 tsp. relish (or finely minced pickles)

1 tsp. minced onion

Salt and pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS

Combine Thousand Island dressing ingredients and set aside.

Heat oil over medium heat. Add ground beef, salt, pepper and garlic. Cook and crumble ground beef until cooked through, 8–10 minutes.

Divide lettuce into four servings. Top with ground beef, cheese, pickle, minced onion, sesame seeds and dressing.

APPROXIMATE NUTRITION INFORMATION PER SERVING (using 85% lean ground beef): 568 calories; 46 g fat; 143 g saturated fat; 103 mg cholesterol; 481 mg sodium; 11 g carbohydrate; 1.9 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 26 g protein

