Boy killed in morning shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A juvenile male was shot and killed in northwest Cedar Rapids on Saturday, according to officials.

At around 11:42 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department received multiple reports of an incident in the 1600 block of F Avenue NW. Officers arrived and located a boy who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

No other information about the victim, including the boy’s age, was released.

Police described the shooting as a “targeted incident” but provided no additional details about the circumstances leading up to it.

An investigation is ongoing.

