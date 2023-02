Williamsburg firefighters put out semi trailer fire on I-80

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Williamsburg responded to a semi-trailer on fire on I-80 near the Little Amana exit early Friday morning.

In a Facebook post, firefighters said it happened just before 3:30 a.m. when the trailer’s brakes caught fire.

It didn’t take long for crews to get the fire under control, but the trailer is a total loss. Firefighters said some of the items inside the trailer will be salvageable.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.