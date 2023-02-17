Two injured in Cedar Rapids shooting, police investigating

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a shooting in Cedar Rapids Friday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

Police confirmed they responded to a report of a shooting just after 4:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of J Street SW.

Officers did not provide details about any suspects in this case, but they did say they don’t believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.