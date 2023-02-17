Two injured in Cedar Rapids shooting, police investigating

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a shooting in Cedar Rapids Friday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

Police confirmed they responded to a report of a shooting just after 4:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of J Street SW.

Officers did not provide details about any suspects in this case, but they did say they don’t believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

