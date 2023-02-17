Some cities have timelines on when people need to clear the snow and ice

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Now that the worst of the storm is over people have started to clear the snow and ice from their sidewalks and driveways.

Dubuque has an ordinance in place that give people 48 hours after the storm ends to clear the snow and ice. Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Coralville, Hiawatha, and Iowa City all give residents 24 hours. Iowa City saw some of the highest accumulation in our area between 7-10 inches, but some said that timeline isn’t the easiest to manage.

People started clearing the snow early Thursday afternoon, even starting work before all the snow had fallen.

“We got a lot of snow,” said Michelle Larson of Iowa City.

“The snow was very heavy,” said Kate Williamson.

For some, that meant clearing by any means necessary. 87-year-old Jim Schnoebelen cleared the remaining snow from his driveway with a push-broom.

“It’s probably one of the heavier snows,” he said.

Jim said his son helped him with the heavy lifting earlier in the morning.

“When we get 3 to 4 inches, I’ll let him take care of it with the snowblower,” said Schnoebelen.

Others aren’t as fortunate, and meeting that 24-hour timeline once the storm ends can be difficult for some.

“I think it’s hard for people that are working all day long and to come home, park in the street, and shovel, I can’t imagine,” said Williamson.

Kate Williamson said the most important part wasn’t just getting after the shoveling early.

“You have to plan,” she said. “Don’t take breaks. Breaks are lies, and you’ll never get back out.”

But also helping out your neighbors if you see them struggling.

“The good news is that it’s not terribly cold, and it’s not sleet, but that’s about it,” said Williamson.

