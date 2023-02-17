Social justice group continues protest for Devonna Walker

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A coalition of groups including the ‘Advocates for Social Justice’ and NAACP are planning another protest and calling out the name of the person who killed Devonna Walker.

Walker was stabbed to death in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m. A video Walker’s family provided to KCRG-TV9 on Jan. 11 shows that stabbing. In it, several people are seen shouting at each other and one shouts the “n-word.” Seconds later, Walker is seen charging a woman who was walking away and a scuffle ensues. A man stabs Walker during that melee and she collapses a few seconds later. No one has been arrested in the case as the Linn County Attorney says he is still conducting interviews and reviewing the evidence to consider possible charges.

In the latest release demanding an arrest, the coalition includes the name of the man seen in the video stabbing Walker. The group argues her name has been public and drug through the mud while the individual who stabbed her has been given “the benefit of the doubt”.

“It is unjust for his name to remain absent from factual reports while her name has been subjected to accusations and harmful stereotypes,” the coalition said in the release.

Per station policy guided by journalism ethics, KCRG is not naming the person who killed Devonna Walker as that person has not been formally charged with a crime.

The coalition is planning a protest to demand an arrest in Walker’s killing at the intersection of Collins Rd and 1st Ave on February 18th from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm.

