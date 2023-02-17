Snow Ends as Wind Chills Drop Below Zero

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our latest round of wintry precipitation is coming to an end. This storm has left behind a 3-6″ blanket of snow for most south of Highway 20. There was a narrow band of heavier totals that exceeded 6″ in a line from Sigourney through Iowa City and up to Maquoketa. Northerly wind continues tonight resulting in some blow and drifting snow in open and rural areas.

As the sky clears tonight, we look for cold conditions as lows drop into the single digits. This is a bit concerning as we could see some refreeze in some areas bringing us some slick conditions, especially on untreated surfaces, for our morning commute.

Wind chills for Friday morning drop below zero with highs remaining in the 20s. Dress appropriately for colder conditions.

Much like last week this is short-lived as highs rebound back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for the weekend bringing melting conditions throughout the state. Stay safe and warm tonight.

