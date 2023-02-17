Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Snow Ends as Wind Chills Drop Below Zero

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our latest round of wintry precipitation is coming to an end. This storm has left behind a 3-6″ blanket of snow for most south of Highway 20. There was a narrow band of heavier totals that exceeded 6″ in a line from Sigourney through Iowa City and up to Maquoketa. Northerly wind continues tonight resulting in some blow and drifting snow in open and rural areas.

As the sky clears tonight, we look for cold conditions as lows drop into the single digits. This is a bit concerning as we could see some refreeze in some areas bringing us some slick conditions, especially on untreated surfaces, for our morning commute.

Wind chills for Friday morning drop below zero with highs remaining in the 20s. Dress appropriately for colder conditions.

Much like last week this is short-lived as highs rebound back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for the weekend bringing melting conditions throughout the state. Stay safe and warm tonight.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brannon Johnson
Cedar Rapids man charged with murder in Wednesday morning shooting
Winter Weather Alerts
Winter storm set to impact travel on Thursday
KCRG-TV9 is excited to introduce Kristin Rogers as our new anchor, joining Jackie Kennon and...
Kristin Rogers joins the KCRG-TV9 morning news team
Snowfall Forecast for Thursday, February 16th, 2023
Winter storm hits today, heavy snow likely
Cedar Rapids police confirmed they were called to the 2100 block of Buckingham Drive Northwest...
One injured in shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids

Latest News

A tape measure sticks out of a pile of snow on top of a patio table in Tiffin on Thursday, Feb....
Snow totals for Thursday, February 16 snowstorm
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, February 16, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, February 16, 2023
KCRG-TV9 First Alert
WATCH LIVE: Track the storm with First Alert Plus
Snow will still be with us throughout the afternoon with a chilly night ahead.
Snow continues this afternoon, turning cold tonight