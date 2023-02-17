Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Quiet and colder today, nice weekend ahead

It'll be nice to see the sun and a quieter (but cold) weather day.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our most recent system has moved off the east now, leaving behind a cold start to your Friday. Plan on wind chills below zero to start your day, eventually moderating to the teens by the afternoon. The sunshine will help for sure, with highs generally into the 20s.

We still expect a nice weekend with highs into the upper 30s to lower 40s each afternoon. While the wind won’t be too bad, a weak front coming through on Sunday morning may feasibly kick out some gusts of 20mph or so. Either way we look at it, it’s a good weekend though with no arctic air around.

Watching a potential system next week...

The weather turns active again in mainly that Wednesday-Thursday time period where yet another winter storm looks to impact the Midwest. While details can’t be ironed out at this distance, the big picture does raise a flag that it’s probably worth watching. It seems a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow are all on the table and multiple states could be involved, including Iowa. It seems we are on that “storm on a Thursday” cycle and it could very well repeat next week.

In the meantime, enjoy the weekend! We’ll keep you advised of any trouble that might brew next week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall Forecast for Thursday, February 16th, 2023
Winter storm hits today, heavy snow likely
A tape measure sticks out of a pile of snow on top of a patio table in Tiffin on Thursday, Feb....
Snow totals for Thursday, February 16 snowstorm
Aaron McCreight
Former GO Cedar Rapids exectuives sentenced to more than 14 months in federal prison
Travel is not advised in Iowa City Thursday morning (2/16).
Iowa DOT: ‘Travel not advised in the Iowa City area’
Snow will still be with us throughout the afternoon with a chilly night ahead.
Snow continues this afternoon, turning cold tonight

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, February 17th, 2023
A tape measure sticks out of a pile of snow on top of a patio table in Tiffin on Thursday, Feb....
Snow totals for Thursday, February 16 snowstorm
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, February 16, 2023
Snow Ends as Wind Chills Drop Below Zero
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, February 16, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, February 16, 2023