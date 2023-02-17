Quiet and colder today, nice weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our most recent system has moved off the east now, leaving behind a cold start to your Friday. Plan on wind chills below zero to start your day, eventually moderating to the teens by the afternoon. The sunshine will help for sure, with highs generally into the 20s.

We still expect a nice weekend with highs into the upper 30s to lower 40s each afternoon. While the wind won’t be too bad, a weak front coming through on Sunday morning may feasibly kick out some gusts of 20mph or so. Either way we look at it, it’s a good weekend though with no arctic air around.

Watching a potential system next week...

The weather turns active again in mainly that Wednesday-Thursday time period where yet another winter storm looks to impact the Midwest. While details can’t be ironed out at this distance, the big picture does raise a flag that it’s probably worth watching. It seems a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow are all on the table and multiple states could be involved, including Iowa. It seems we are on that “storm on a Thursday” cycle and it could very well repeat next week.

In the meantime, enjoy the weekend! We’ll keep you advised of any trouble that might brew next week.

