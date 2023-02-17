Show You Care
Prosecution rests in Stanley Donahue trial, closing statements expected Monday

By Libbie Randall
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday, jurors got to see part of an interview between Stanley Donahue and a Linn County sergeant that took place less than a day after he allegedly shot a deputy after robbing a Coggon gas station.

Donahue is facing multiple charges including attempted murder.

Sergeant Yon Abel is seen questioning Donahue about where he’s from and if he owns a gun.

Donahue told Abel in the interview that he hitch-hiked from Chicago to Coggon and that he was homeless. Sergeant Abel told Donahue that he believe he has a gun, to which Donahue responded that he had never touched a gun.

Donahue went on to say in the interview that he won’t be seen on video from the store, that it would be a false ID.

“He told me just to walk out of the room, that I’m wasting my breath. He said ‘Whatever’s going to happen, whatever happened, if it happened, it happened,’” testified Sgt. Abel.

While Abel was on the stand he recalled hearing that one of the Casey’s store clerks had been shown a picture of Donahue without Abel’s authorization. Abel said this was upsetting as it didn’t go along with his planned process of investigation.

This relates to something the defense asked their expert witness on Friday.

They asked psychology Professor James Lampinen about a study he has done that shows how different variables effect reliability when it comes to a witness identifying a suspect. One instance is called system variables which has to do with investigations.

“One distinction is whether the witness sees a line-up where there’s several individuals, or whether they are showed a single individual which is called a show-up; so lineup versus show up,” said Prof. Lampinen.

As they stated in their opening statement, the defense plans to show there is reasonable doubt that Donahue is the suspect from the robbery.

If Donahue is convicted of all 10 charges he is facing, he could get up to 112 years in prison.

Closing statements are expected on Monday.

