Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man to spend life in prison for rape of 18-month-old baby

Cody Ryan Lee Bush, 26, will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without...
Cody Ryan Lee Bush, 26, will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole.(Mobile District Attorney)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – An Alabama man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him on Thursday of first-degree rape of a baby, along with other charges.

According to the Mobile District Attorney, 26-year-old Cody Ryan Lee Bush was found guilty on all counts, including:

  • First-degree rape of a child under 7
  • First-degree sodomy of a child under 7
  • 8 counts of possession of child pornography
  • 5 counts of dissemination of child pornography

Prosecutors said Bush raped an 18-month-old female relative in 2020.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Bush also molested another young girl several years ago when she was between 7 and 9 years old. During a search of Bush’s home in 2019, investigators found pornographic videos of that victim, according to court records.

“What we presented in court was hard to see and hard to hear. We are thankful the jury saw the truth,” Mobile District Attorney Keith Blackwood said.

Records show Bush is being held at the Mobile Metro Jail.

Bush will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole at his sentencing March 20.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tape measure sticks out of a pile of snow on top of a patio table in Tiffin on Thursday, Feb....
Snow totals for Thursday, February 16 snowstorm
Snowfall Forecast for Thursday, February 16th, 2023
Winter storm hits today, heavy snow likely
Aaron McCreight
Former GO Cedar Rapids exectuives sentenced to more than 14 months in federal prison
Travel is not advised in Iowa City Thursday morning (2/16).
Iowa DOT: ‘Travel not advised in the Iowa City area’
Snow will still be with us throughout the afternoon with a chilly night ahead.
Snow continues this afternoon, turning cold tonight

Latest News

Alexandria Borys was killed in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
26-year-old mother shot by stranger after argument in grocery store parking lot
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
White House defends response to toxic train derailment
This May 6, 2020 photo shows the Department of Labor's headquarters past a sign in Washington.
Labor: 100 minors illegally employed in dangerous jobs at meat-processing plants
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport has caused big problems for travelers. (WCBS)
Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport