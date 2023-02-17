Show You Care
Iowa nursing homes closing at an alarming rate

Iowa has lost 23 nursing homes since the start of last year.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to an advocacy group for elder care, the state of Iowa has lost 23 nursing homes since the beginning of 2022.

Leaders in the industry say more long-term care facilities could close unless elected leaders act. They also say they’ve already raised wages, worked on recruiting, and reduced the number of beds in order to stay open.

The group has urged lawmakers to increase the reimbursement rate for Medicaid patients and create what they called more workforce-friendly policies.

