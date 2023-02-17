Iowa bill would limit when and how companies build carbon capture pipelines

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A western Iowa lawmaker is leading the charge on a new bill that would limit carbon capture pipeline projects.

According to KCCI, State Rep. Steven Holt, of Denison, said his bill would strengthen protections for Iowa landowners. The bill also says if a company wants to use eminent domain they’d have to obtain 90 percent of the miles needed for the project through voluntary easements.

“Let’s talk about these property owners that don’t want this pipeline under their farms. What about them?” said Holt (R).

Holt said he’s not opposed to pipelines. But he says he’s fighting for his constituents, who want more protections for the land they own.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she’s open to a conversation about the bill.

“When eminent domain has to be used it should be used as a last resort we should make sure that they’re fairly compensated,” said the Republican governor. “I’m sure there’s areas where we could tweak and make it better.”

But the governor said she wants to keep the ethanol industry “top of mind.” Iowa’s renewable fuels industry said without a pipeline the state’s ethanol production could shrink by 75 percent. Their study also shows blocking carbon capture pipelines could cost Iowa $10 billion of revenue every year.

The Iowa Utilities Board has set a timeframe for public hearings on Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed carbon capture pipeline.

After a technical conference on March 15, the IUB said the public hearing-- on Summit’s application for a “hazardous liquid pipeline permit”-- will be held between October 2023 and January 2024. Summit wants to build, operate, and maintain 687 miles of pipeline for the transportation of liquefied carbon dioxide in Iowa.

