Highlights from the 3A quarterfinals at the boys state wrestling tournament

By Jack Lido
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Waverly-Shell Rock dominated, but Linn-Mar, City High and Dubuque Hempstead also sent three or more wrestlers to the 3A semifinals.

Only two more days in Des Moines for Eastern Iowa wrestlers

For full results click here.

Here are the 3A standings after day 2.

1. Waverly-Shell Rock, 101

2. Southeast Polk, 85.5

3. Bettendorf, 77.5

4. Linn-Mar, 73

5. Johnston, 65.5

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Iowa boys state wrestling 3a quarter finals highlights
