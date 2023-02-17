Highlights from the 3A quarterfinals at the boys state wrestling tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Waverly-Shell Rock dominated, but Linn-Mar, City High and Dubuque Hempstead also sent three or more wrestlers to the 3A semifinals.

Only two more days in Des Moines for Eastern Iowa wrestlers

Here are the 3A standings after day 2.

1. Waverly-Shell Rock, 101

2. Southeast Polk, 85.5

3. Bettendorf, 77.5

4. Linn-Mar, 73

5. Johnston, 65.5

