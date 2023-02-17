Head of Iowa Dept. of Education resigns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The head of the Iowa Department of Education, Doctor Ann Lebo is set to step down next month.

Lebo took the job as Department of Education Director about three years ago, just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s when schools shifted online for the end of the year, and into the following academic year

Governor Reynolds thanked Lebo for guiding the state’s education response to the pandemic:

”I will be forever grateful for her leadership and student-centered approach during that challenging time, and I wish her much success.”

