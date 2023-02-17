Folk rock band The Avett Brothers coming to Cedar Rapids in June

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three-time Grammy Award nominees, The Avett Brothers will perform at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse on June 22.

Organizers with VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids said tickets for the folk rock band’s concert will go on sale on creventslive.com at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24.

The Avett Brothers are known for their 2009 song, “I And Love And You,” which earned them critical acclaim and mainstream success. In the years since, the band has had multiple albums debut in the top five on Billboard’s Top 200.

