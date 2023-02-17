Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Folk rock band The Avett Brothers coming to Cedar Rapids in June

Folk rock band, The Avett Brothers are coming to Cedar Rapids in June.
Folk rock band, The Avett Brothers are coming to Cedar Rapids in June.(VenuWorks)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three-time Grammy Award nominees, The Avett Brothers will perform at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse on June 22.

Organizers with VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids said tickets for the folk rock band’s concert will go on sale on creventslive.com at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24.

The Avett Brothers are known for their 2009 song, “I And Love And You,” which earned them critical acclaim and mainstream success. In the years since, the band has had multiple albums debut in the top five on Billboard’s Top 200.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tape measure sticks out of a pile of snow on top of a patio table in Tiffin on Thursday, Feb....
Snow totals for Thursday, February 16 snowstorm
Snowfall Forecast for Thursday, February 16th, 2023
Winter storm hits today, heavy snow likely
Aaron McCreight
Former GO Cedar Rapids exectuives sentenced to more than 14 months in federal prison
Travel is not advised in Iowa City Thursday morning (2/16).
Iowa DOT: ‘Travel not advised in the Iowa City area’
Snow will still be with us throughout the afternoon with a chilly night ahead.
Snow continues this afternoon, turning cold tonight

Latest News

Multiple cars crashed on the icy roadway on Highway 30 outside Atkins on Friday morning.
Four vehicles crash on icy Highway 30 near Atkins
Multiple fire departments are working to put out a fire at a building across from the...
Fire crews respond to fire across from Washington County courthouse
Nomination process open for 2023 Iowa's Best Burger Contest
Nomination process open for 2023 Iowa's Best Burger Contest
The City of Dubuque has seen some early success to hire people for its seasonal jobs.
Dubuque finds early success hiring people for summer jobs