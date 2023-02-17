Fire crews respond to fire across from Washington County courthouse

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple fire departments are working to put out a fire at a building across from the Washington County Courthouse in Washington, Iowa on Friday morning.

In a Facebook post, Washington County Emergency Management said the fire is at 217 W Main Street, near B Avenue.

Officials are urging residents to avoid the area while crews work.

No details about any injuries or how the fire may have started have been released.

