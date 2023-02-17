Show You Care
Fire crews respond to fire across from Washington County courthouse

Washington County Emergency Management is recommending resident avoid the area of 217 W Main Street in Washington, Iowa due to a fire.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple fire departments are working to put out a fire at a building across from the Washington County Courthouse in Washington, Iowa on Friday morning.

In a Facebook post, Washington County Emergency Management said the fire is at 217 W Main Street, near B Avenue.

Officials are urging residents to avoid the area while crews work.

No details about any injuries or how the fire may have started have been released.

