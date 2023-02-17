Eastern Iowa advances plenty at the 2A quarterfinals of the boy’s state wrestling tournament
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - 2A wrestlers from Mount Vernon, Independence, Union, and more grabbed spots in Friday’s semifinal round.
Here’s a look at the Class 1A and 2A team scores after the quarterfinals.
1A
1. Don Bosco, 87
2. Nashua-Plainfield, 74
3. Wilton, 68
4. Alburnett, 62
5. Lisbon, 56.5
2A
1. Osage, 92.5
2. West Delaware, 55.5
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 50.5
4. Notre Dame-Burlington, 50
5. Webster City, 45 (2, 3)
