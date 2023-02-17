Show You Care
Eastern Iowa advances plenty at the 2A quarterfinals of the boy’s state wrestling tournament

"I set some pretty high goals, but I feel like I'm achieving those, and even said it even higher ones"
By Jack Lido
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - 2A wrestlers from Mount Vernon, Independence, Union, and more grabbed spots in Friday’s semifinal round.

Here’s a look at the Class 1A and 2A team scores after the quarterfinals.

1A

1. Don Bosco, 87

2. Nashua-Plainfield, 74

3. Wilton, 68

4. Alburnett, 62

5. Lisbon, 56.5

2A

1. Osage, 92.5

2. West Delaware, 55.5

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 50.5

4. Notre Dame-Burlington, 50

5. Webster City, 45 (2, 3)

