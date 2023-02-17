Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque Hempstead High School names new principal

Julia Jorgenson
Julia Jorgenson(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Pending approval by the Board of Education, the Dubuque Community School District has announced the appointment of a new principal at Hempstead High School.

Current assistant principal/registrar Julia Jorgenson will succeed Lee Kolker as the next principal of the school. Kolker is set to retire at the end of the school year.

Jorgenson is set to be the first woman to serve as principal in the history of Hempstead High School. As part of the job, Jorgenson will be in charge of the day-to-day operations of the school, and its 1,600 students and 200 staff members.

“Julia is a well-respected leader who has built a strong network of relationships with staff and students at Hempstead,” said Superintendent Amy Hawkins. “This, combined with her strong instructional, communication, and collaboration skills, make her an ideal fit to lead Hempstead into the future.”

Jorgenson has a bachelor of science degree with education certification from the University of Iowa, as well as a master of arts in educational administration from the University of Northern Iowa. Before becoming the assistant principal of Hempstead, Jorgenson was a math teacher and a mathematics department chair at Dubuque Senior.

Her term appointment will start at the end of the school year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tape measure sticks out of a pile of snow on top of a patio table in Tiffin on Thursday, Feb....
Snow totals for Thursday, February 16 snowstorm
Snowfall Forecast for Thursday, February 16th, 2023
Winter storm hits today, heavy snow likely
Aaron McCreight
Former GO Cedar Rapids exectuives sentenced to more than 14 months in federal prison
Travel is not advised in Iowa City Thursday morning (2/16).
Iowa DOT: ‘Travel not advised in the Iowa City area’
Snow will still be with us throughout the afternoon with a chilly night ahead.
Snow continues this afternoon, turning cold tonight

Latest News

Starts Right Here educational program founder Will Keeps walks through the entryway of the...
Iowa education center closed after shooting could reopen next week
5-year-old hit, killed by truck after sledding onto roadway in Pella
Multiple cars crashed on the icy roadway on Highway 30 outside Atkins on Friday morning.
Four vehicles crash on icy Highway 30 near Atkins
Folk rock band, The Avett Brothers are coming to Cedar Rapids in June.
Folk rock band The Avett Brothers coming to Cedar Rapids in June