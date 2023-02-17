Dubuque Hempstead High School names new principal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Pending approval by the Board of Education, the Dubuque Community School District has announced the appointment of a new principal at Hempstead High School.

Current assistant principal/registrar Julia Jorgenson will succeed Lee Kolker as the next principal of the school. Kolker is set to retire at the end of the school year.

Jorgenson is set to be the first woman to serve as principal in the history of Hempstead High School. As part of the job, Jorgenson will be in charge of the day-to-day operations of the school, and its 1,600 students and 200 staff members.

“Julia is a well-respected leader who has built a strong network of relationships with staff and students at Hempstead,” said Superintendent Amy Hawkins. “This, combined with her strong instructional, communication, and collaboration skills, make her an ideal fit to lead Hempstead into the future.”

Jorgenson has a bachelor of science degree with education certification from the University of Iowa, as well as a master of arts in educational administration from the University of Northern Iowa. Before becoming the assistant principal of Hempstead, Jorgenson was a math teacher and a mathematics department chair at Dubuque Senior.

Her term appointment will start at the end of the school year.

