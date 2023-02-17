Court documents reveal new details in fatal Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New court documents said the man who was murdered in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday morning was shot at least eight times.

Prosecutors charged Brannon Johnson with first degree murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing Jorge Maldonado-Vasquez.

It happened at an apartment just before 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of Buckingham Drive Northwest.

Court documents show the victim told Johnson to leave the apartment, then an argument began.

The victim’s roommate said Johnson told Maldonado-Vasquez he had a gun, and then shot him.

Court documents said the suspect admitted he was the shooter in a 911 call.

