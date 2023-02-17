Show You Care
Cold with bright sunshine today, turning more mild for the weekend

Today will be a chilly but bright day. Wind chills warm only to the teens at the warmest parts of the afternoon.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After yesterday’s snow, quiet weather will be with us into the weekend.

With fresh snow on the ground for much of eastern Iowa, today will be a chilly but bright day. Wind chills warm only to the teens at the warmest parts of the afternoon. We’re clear and cold tonight, dipping to the

By contrast, the weekend ahead looks quite mild with highs climbing to the lower 40s in the afternoons with plenty of snow melt occurring. Sunshine mixed with clouds at times is expected both Saturday and Sunday.

The low 40s linger into Monday but will quickly be followed by cooler temperatures in the 30s and the potential for an impactful winter storm system midweek. It is still too far off to pin down the timing of this system as the track is up in the air. Keep checking back with us for the latest updates over the weekend and as we begin next week.

