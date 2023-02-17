Show You Care
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to host upcoming episode of SNL

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce smiles as he listens to a question during an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce smiles as he listens to a question during an NFL football media availability in Scottsdale, Ariz., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Gray News) – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will host “Saturday Night Live” in a few weeks, producers of the show announced on Facebook Thursday.

“Growing up I was a huge Farley, Ferrell, Fallon kind of guy growing up and I used to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ with my mother. It’s an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL March 4,” Kelce said on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

It will be an all “Kelce” episode with country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini joining the All-Pro tight end as the musical guest.

Kelce and the Chiefs overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII.

It was the team’s second Super Bowl Championship win in the last four years.

Kelce earned All-Pro honors for his play in the 2022 season. In the regular season, he caught 110 passes with 12 touchdowns.

