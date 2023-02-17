Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids man sentenced for attempted carjacking and trying to have witness killed

Christopher Daniel Taylor
Christopher Daniel Taylor(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapidian who attempted to steal two cars and later tried to have a witness to those crimes killed, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Information at the sentencing hearing showed that 40-year-old Christopher Daniel Taylor was wanted for parole violations in December 2020. Officers located Taylor driving a car in Cedar Rapids and after attempting to pull him over, he led them on a high-speed pursuit. Taylor abandoned the car he was initially driving and stole a truck containing a firearm from a garage in Marion.

The pursuit continued and Taylor drove the stolen truck near Lindale Mall, where he ran up to an oncoming car and tried to pull open the driver’s side door. When the car reversed away, he shot at the car using the firearm from the stolen truck. Taylor then attempted to carjack another truck in the Lindale Mall parking lot, threatening to shoot the driver, before police chased and took him into custody.

After being detained in the Linn County Correctional Center, Taylor repeatedly asked someone to kill a witness to his attempted carjackings between April and December 2021.

Taylor has previous convictions for extortion, burglary, sexual abuse, and assault causing injury.

He was sentenced to 300 months imprisonment and must serve a five-year term of supervised release after his term ends.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tape measure sticks out of a pile of snow on top of a patio table in Tiffin on Thursday, Feb....
Snow totals for Thursday, February 16 snowstorm
Snowfall Forecast for Thursday, February 16th, 2023
Winter storm hits today, heavy snow likely
Aaron McCreight
Former GO Cedar Rapids exectuives sentenced to more than 14 months in federal prison
Travel is not advised in Iowa City Thursday morning (2/16).
Iowa DOT: ‘Travel not advised in the Iowa City area’
Snow will still be with us throughout the afternoon with a chilly night ahead.
Snow continues this afternoon, turning cold tonight

Latest News

Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo updates the state's response to the...
Head of Iowa Dept. of Education resigns
Starts Right Here educational program founder Will Keeps walks through the entryway of the...
Iowa education center closed after shooting could reopen next week
Julia Jorgenson
Dubuque Hempstead High School names new principal
5-year-old hit, killed by truck after sledding onto roadway in Pella