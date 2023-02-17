Cedar Rapids man sentenced for attempted carjacking and trying to have witness killed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapidian who attempted to steal two cars and later tried to have a witness to those crimes killed, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Information at the sentencing hearing showed that 40-year-old Christopher Daniel Taylor was wanted for parole violations in December 2020. Officers located Taylor driving a car in Cedar Rapids and after attempting to pull him over, he led them on a high-speed pursuit. Taylor abandoned the car he was initially driving and stole a truck containing a firearm from a garage in Marion.

The pursuit continued and Taylor drove the stolen truck near Lindale Mall, where he ran up to an oncoming car and tried to pull open the driver’s side door. When the car reversed away, he shot at the car using the firearm from the stolen truck. Taylor then attempted to carjack another truck in the Lindale Mall parking lot, threatening to shoot the driver, before police chased and took him into custody.

After being detained in the Linn County Correctional Center, Taylor repeatedly asked someone to kill a witness to his attempted carjackings between April and December 2021.

Taylor has previous convictions for extortion, burglary, sexual abuse, and assault causing injury.

He was sentenced to 300 months imprisonment and must serve a five-year term of supervised release after his term ends.

