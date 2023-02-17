Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bus driver accused of sexually abusing student has trial next week

Steven Titterington, 71, of Milford, Iowa.
Steven Titterington, 71, of Milford, Iowa.(Dickinson County Jail)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - The trial for a former Okoboji Community School District bus driver has been scheduled for next week. He is accused of sexually abusing a student.

Court documents show Steven Titterington, 71, of Milford, Iowa faces charges of sexual abuse, child endangerment and sexual exploitation by a school employee. According to KUOO Radio, his trial is set for Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Dickinson County District Court.

Titterington was charged for allegedly touching a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions. Documents allege these incidents happened during “the course of his duties as a school employee.” Online court documents indicate that Titterington has been dismissed from the school district.

Titterington was arrested back in February 2022. He was able to post bond and was released pending future court appearances.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tape measure sticks out of a pile of snow on top of a patio table in Tiffin on Thursday, Feb....
Snow totals for Thursday, February 16 snowstorm
Snowfall Forecast for Thursday, February 16th, 2023
Winter storm hits today, heavy snow likely
Aaron McCreight
Former GO Cedar Rapids exectuives sentenced to more than 14 months in federal prison
Travel is not advised in Iowa City Thursday morning (2/16).
Iowa DOT: ‘Travel not advised in the Iowa City area’
Snow will still be with us throughout the afternoon with a chilly night ahead.
Snow continues this afternoon, turning cold tonight

Latest News

Prosecution rests in Stanley Donahue trial, closing statements expected Monday
Prosecution rests in Stanley Donahue trial, closing statements expected Monday
Prosecution rests in Stanley Donahue trial, closing statements expected Monday
Prosecution rests in Stanley Donahue trial, closing statements expected Monday
Christopher Daniel Taylor
Cedar Rapids man sentenced for attempted carjacking and trying to have witness killed
Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo updates the state's response to the...
Head of Iowa Dept. of Education resigns
Starts Right Here educational program founder Will Keeps walks through the entryway of the...
Iowa education center closed after shooting could reopen next week