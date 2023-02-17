Show You Care
5-year-old hit, killed by truck after sledding onto roadway in Pella

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PELLA, Iowa (KCRG) - A 5-year-old died after sledding onto the roadway and being hit by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Pella.

The Pella Police Department said it happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 4th Street and Fountain View Drive.

Police said the child went onto the roadway riding a sled from a hill near the intersection.

First responders rushed the child to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the child and all those involved in the incident,” the police department said in a press release on Friday.

