Winter storm hits today, heavy snow likely

Plan on a snowy Thursday! A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for portions of the area.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heavy snow is still on track to move across eastern Iowa today, especially during the morning hours.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect today for portions of eastern Iowa including Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Dubuque.

Current NWS winter weather alerts
Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service.   (KCRG)

Look for snow to overspread eastern Iowa today and it may be heavy at times. 3 to 6″ of snow is still the expectation for many areas, however, given recent radar trends from early this morning, it appears a bullseye of 6″ or more may occur near the Iowa City area. The heaviest snowfall rates will occur this morning with the snowfall rates pulling back some by the afternoon. The wind will generally be on the order of 20-25mph which may lead to blowing and drifting of snow, especially in rural areas where gusts could exceed 30 mph.

Snowfall Forecast for Thursday, February 16th, 2023
Snowfall Forecast for Thursday, February 16th, 2023(KCRG)

We’ve had a number of questions about the consistency of this snowfall. Generally, it’s drier and fluffier than the previous snowfalls which at the very least, does make it easier to shovel. Behind this system, it’ll stay cold tonight and wind chills will fall to around -10 by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow continues to look like a cold day, especially with fresh snow cover in the area.

The good news is that nice weather is timed out well for the weekend, with a partly sunny sky on both days and highs around 40 degrees. That should cause some snowmelt in the area.

