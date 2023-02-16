Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘We know what that feels like’: Iowa church holds service for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

Wednesday night, the prayers at Christ Episcopal Church in Cedar Rapids were for those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey earlier this month.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday night, the prayers at Christ Episcopal Church in Cedar Rapids were for those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey earlier this month.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit the region on February 6 and has killed at least 39,000 people.

Julie Milligan was one of the about twenty at the service Wednesday night. “I think prayers are the most powerful thing that you can do,” said Milligan.

“When it’s close, we can jump up, we can grab things, we can sandbag, we can gather food, we can cook, we can house people, there’s things we can physically do,” said Reverend Brian Gross. “And I think it gets frustrating when we can’t physically do something. And prayer is actually a physical way of helping.”

He added that, with a history that includes a severe derecho and flooding, those in Cedar Rapids know what it’s like to go through a disaster.

“I know that in this area, we’ve had things catastrophic things happen, where we’ve gone through these things before. And I think we feel that, and we know what that feels like,” said Gross.

Both Milligan and Gross said when they heard the news, they felt helpless, and the service felt like a way to act in support of those who need help now.

“It’s just one big body of humanity, and we’re just all connected,” said Reverend Gross.

“I know that God is there to comfort them, but I hope that they can understand that the world supports them as well,” said Milligan.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brannon Johnson
Cedar Rapids man charged with murder in Wednesday morning shooting
Winter Weather Alerts
Winter storm set to impact travel on Thursday
KCRG-TV9 is excited to introduce Kristin Rogers as our new anchor, joining Jackie Kennon and...
Kristin Rogers joins the KCRG-TV9 morning news team
Cedar Rapids police confirmed they were called to the 2100 block of Buckingham Drive Northwest...
One injured in shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids
Six people, including four kids, injured after pickup rear-ends Amish buggy

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, February 16th, 2023
Top area wrestlers cruise to 3A quarterfinal round
Top area wrestlers cruise to 3A quarterfinal round
Former VP Mike Pence made a stop in Cedar Rapids to oppose a Linn-Mar school policy
Former VP Pence calls Linn-Mar transgender policy ‘radical gender ideology’ at Cedar Rapids rally
Former VP Mike Pence made a stop in Cedar Rapids to oppose a Linn-Mar school policy
Former Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Cedar Rapids Wednesday to oppose a Linn-Mar transgender-affirming policy at a packed West Side Pizza Ranch.