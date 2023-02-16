‘We know what that feels like’: Iowa church holds service for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday night, the prayers at Christ Episcopal Church in Cedar Rapids were for those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey earlier this month.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit the region on February 6 and has killed at least 39,000 people.

Julie Milligan was one of the about twenty at the service Wednesday night. “I think prayers are the most powerful thing that you can do,” said Milligan.

“When it’s close, we can jump up, we can grab things, we can sandbag, we can gather food, we can cook, we can house people, there’s things we can physically do,” said Reverend Brian Gross. “And I think it gets frustrating when we can’t physically do something. And prayer is actually a physical way of helping.”

He added that, with a history that includes a severe derecho and flooding, those in Cedar Rapids know what it’s like to go through a disaster.

“I know that in this area, we’ve had things catastrophic things happen, where we’ve gone through these things before. And I think we feel that, and we know what that feels like,” said Gross.

Both Milligan and Gross said when they heard the news, they felt helpless, and the service felt like a way to act in support of those who need help now.

“It’s just one big body of humanity, and we’re just all connected,” said Reverend Gross.

“I know that God is there to comfort them, but I hope that they can understand that the world supports them as well,” said Milligan.

