Two jackknifed semis cause traffic delay on I-380 near Boyson Road in Hiawatha
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Southbound I-380 in Hiawatha was blocked after two semi-trucks jackknifed Thursday morning, but the roadway has since reopened.
The crash happened between the exits for County Home Road and Boyson Road. Officials did not report whether there were any injuries related to the crash.
Thursday morning’s heavy snowfall has led to slick roadways across eastern Iowa, including in Iowa City, where the Iowa DOT recommended against travel for several hours.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.