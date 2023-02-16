Show You Care
Two jackknifed semis cause traffic delay on I-380 near Boyson Road in Hiawatha

Between Exit 28: County Road E34 and Exit 25: Boyson Road (Hiawatha). The road is blocked due...
Between Exit 28: County Road E34 and Exit 25: Boyson Road (Hiawatha). The road is blocked due to a crash. A detour is in operation.(Iowa DOT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Southbound I-380 in Hiawatha was blocked after two semi-trucks jackknifed Thursday morning, but the roadway has since reopened.

The crash happened between the exits for County Home Road and Boyson Road. Officials did not report whether there were any injuries related to the crash.

Thursday morning’s heavy snowfall has led to slick roadways across eastern Iowa, including in Iowa City, where the Iowa DOT recommended against travel for several hours.

