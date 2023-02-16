Two jackknifed semis cause traffic delay on I-380 near Boyson Road in Hiawatha

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Southbound I-380 in Hiawatha was blocked after two semi-trucks jackknifed Thursday morning, but the roadway has since reopened.

The crash happened between the exits for County Home Road and Boyson Road. Officials did not report whether there were any injuries related to the crash.

Due to two jackknifed semis causing a road blockage north of Boyson Rd, traffic on southbound I-380 is being diverted off I-380 at County Home Rd. Please seek an alternate route on County Home Rd to N. Center Point Rd or to Hwy 13. pic.twitter.com/RsRAsqcPVQ — LinnCountySheriff (@LinnIASheriff) February 16, 2023

Thursday morning’s heavy snowfall has led to slick roadways across eastern Iowa, including in Iowa City, where the Iowa DOT recommended against travel for several hours.

