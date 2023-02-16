Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Top area wrestlers cruise to 3A quarterfinal round

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City High’s Ben Kueter and Gabe Arnold are just two of many area wrestlers to shine on the big stage as they advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinal round.

Click here for a full list of results.

Here’s a look at the Class 3A Team Scores following the first round:

1. Waverly-Shell Rock - 55.5

2. Southeast Polk - 54

3. Bettendorf - 43.5

4. Carlisle - 40

5. Ankeny - 39.5

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa-based livestock company sentenced for defrauding producers, farmers for nearly 2 decades
The driver of the pickup sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and was...
Victims named in deadly traffic accident in SW Cedar Rapids
Brannon Johnson
Cedar Rapids man charged with murder in Wednesday morning shooting
Winter Weather Alerts
Winter storm set to impact travel on Thursday
KCRG-TV9's First Alert Pinpoint Futurecast
WATCH: Meteorologist Joe Winters looks at Thursday’s winter storm

Latest News

Basketball
Clark, Czinano lead No. 7 Iowa over Wisconsin, 91-61
State Wrestling
Classes 1A and 2A kick off boys state wrestling tournament
Belle Plaine’s wrestling family - literally - all qualify for state.
Belle Plaine’s wrestling family - literally - all qualify for state
JoAnna Mantz
WATCH: Iowa super freshman Hannah Stuelke’s mom steals the show at OnIowa Live